Barclays Increases Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Price Target to €17.00

Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from €16.50 ($18.75) to €17.00 ($19.32) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ENGIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Engie from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Engie alerts:

OTCMKTS ENGIY opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.61. Engie has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.