Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 2,525 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Herc by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 39,880 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Herc by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Herc by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,334,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,601,000 after purchasing an additional 67,237 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Herc by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,635,000 after purchasing an additional 14,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Herc during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $222.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.67.

HRI stock opened at $150.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.43 and a 12 month high of $203.14.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.12). Herc had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is 27.14%.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

