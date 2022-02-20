Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $253,000 Holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Newmark Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Newmark Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Newmark Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 123,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Newmark Group by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Newmark Group by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. 51.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

NMRK opened at $17.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $19.10.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $984.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.23 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 23.68%. The company’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.38%.

In other news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 50,000 shares of Newmark Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.53 per share, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 227,000 shares of Newmark Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $3,940,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

NMRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.