Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires New Stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 186.9% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $93,568.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HCSG. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Shares of HCSG opened at $17.08 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $32.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.14.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.2113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 135.48%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

