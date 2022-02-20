The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,222 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Buckle were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Buckle by 8,941.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Buckle by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Buckle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Buckle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Buckle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Buckle alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti started coverage on Buckle in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

Buckle stock opened at $37.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.04. The Buckle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.26 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $319.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.40 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 19.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.23%.

Buckle Profile

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.