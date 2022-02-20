The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 4,845 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,845 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 27,900.0% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 414.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the second quarter worth $114,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

In other Extreme Networks news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 20,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $287,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 64,195 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $901,297.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 330,000 shares of company stock worth $4,691,241 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $11.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 1.94.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 115.23%. The firm had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.