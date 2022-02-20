Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Trading Down 7.8%

Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) shares dropped 7.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.27 and last traded at $23.28. Approximately 3,355 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 249,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.
EXFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expensify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Expensify from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expensify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.25.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at $732,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at $1,144,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at $3,723,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at $11,000,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at $2,200,000. Institutional investors own 16.35% of the company’s stock.
About Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY)
Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.
