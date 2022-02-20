Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Trading Down 7.8%

Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) shares dropped 7.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.27 and last traded at $23.28. Approximately 3,355 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 249,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

EXFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expensify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Expensify from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expensify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.25.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $37.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.76 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Expensify Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at $732,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at $1,144,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at $3,723,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at $11,000,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at $2,200,000. Institutional investors own 16.35% of the company’s stock.

About Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

