Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK) Short Interest Update

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the January 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Tekkorp Digital Acquisition alerts:

TEKK stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.80. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $10.85.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the digital media, sports, entertainment, leisure, and/or gaming industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekkorp Digital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.