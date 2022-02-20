Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirty-five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TWTR shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.

TWTR opened at $34.32 on Friday. Twitter has a twelve month low of $32.05 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.99 and a beta of 0.70.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $176,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $218,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,910 shares of company stock worth $1,436,062. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 756.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 1,339.5% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 601.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

