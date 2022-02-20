$564.24 Million in Sales Expected for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) will post sales of $564.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sabre’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $552.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $576.47 million. Sabre reported sales of $327.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabre will report full year sales of $2.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sabre.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.47). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 442.63% and a negative net margin of 69.74%. The company had revenue of $500.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,714 shares of company stock worth $326,476. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sabre by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabre during the third quarter worth $52,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.98. Sabre has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sabre (SABR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.