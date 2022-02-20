The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,433 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 8.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,264 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

CUBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

Shares of CUBI opened at $60.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.61. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $210.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.40 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 36.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven Issa sold 14,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $846,226.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $2,367,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,490 shares of company stock worth $14,557,424 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment includes commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

