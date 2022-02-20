The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,099 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,436,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,345,000 after buying an additional 117,811 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,084,000 after buying an additional 135,120 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 23.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,868,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,724,000 after buying an additional 351,325 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 986,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 725,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,300,000 after purchasing an additional 24,193 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EPAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enerpac Tool Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.79 and a twelve month high of $28.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average of $21.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services, and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including the industrial, energy, mining, and production automation markets.

