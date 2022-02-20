38,473 Shares in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 38,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRCH. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Porch Group in the second quarter worth $298,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Porch Group by 73.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,148,000 after purchasing an additional 856,816 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Porch Group by 219.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 53,595 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Porch Group in the second quarter worth $457,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Porch Group in the second quarter worth $111,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $367,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $605,585. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRCH stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. Porch Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Several research firms have commented on PRCH. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Porch Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Porch Group in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Porch Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Porch Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Porch Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.54.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

