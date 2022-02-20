The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,934 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,840,000 after purchasing an additional 21,416 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 15,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 99,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 17,383 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 14,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $375,000. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

GBX opened at $43.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.44. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.19 and a 52 week high of $50.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $550.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 68.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens upgraded Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Greenbrier Companies Profile

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.