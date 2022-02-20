Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.47

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.47 and last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 17557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.28.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $54.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.02.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.30% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 15,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $460,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 26,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 140,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 8.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

