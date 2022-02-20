C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $21.06

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.06 and last traded at $21.13, with a volume of 52194 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.34.

AI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of C3.ai from $122.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of C3.ai from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of C3.ai from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of C3.ai from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 0.07.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.95 million. C3.ai’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in C3.ai by 193.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in C3.ai by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,962,000 after purchasing an additional 898,128 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in C3.ai by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,537,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,264,000 after purchasing an additional 644,462 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in C3.ai by 732.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 622,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,848,000 after purchasing an additional 547,748 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in C3.ai by 253.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,040,000 after purchasing an additional 496,030 shares during the period. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C3.ai (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

