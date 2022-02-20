Short Interest in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Increases By 27.2%

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 252,300 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the January 15th total of 198,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

In other Genasys news, CEO Richard Danforth acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Genasys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genasys by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Genasys during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genasys during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Genasys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Genasys in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ GNSS opened at $3.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.59. Genasys has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $8.15.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Genasys had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Genasys will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Genasys

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

