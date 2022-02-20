188,980 Shares in VIQ Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VQS) Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in VIQ Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VQS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 188,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Separately, Autus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VIQ Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of VIQ Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

VIQ Solutions stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of -0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.10. VIQ Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $5.82.

VIQ Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence driven, digital voice, and video capture technology and transcription solutions. Its products include CapturePro, MobileMic Pro, NetScribe, and aiAssist. It operates through the Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services segments.

