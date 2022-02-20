Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 11.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 63.5% in the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 342,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,199,000 after acquiring an additional 13,463 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 11.9% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 60,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 103,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAH. Raymond James upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Cowen upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $73.03 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $72.64 and a twelve month high of $91.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 41.05%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

