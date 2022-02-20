Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) PT Raised to $294.00 at Citigroup

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $290.00 to $294.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AAP. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $273.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $246.40.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $218.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $160.03 and a fifty-two week high of $244.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.72. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,448,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $916,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.