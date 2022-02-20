American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.03% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of American Eagle have outpaced the industry in a year's time. The stock’s momentum can be attributed to its earnings surprise trend. The company posted better-than-expected earnings for the sixth straight quarter in third-quarter fiscal 2021. Both top and bottom lines grew year over year. Results gained from robust consumer demand for its merchandise and brands, inventory optimization efforts, and execution of the “Real Power. Real Growth.” plan. Lower rent costs, strong product demand, reduced promotions and inventory optimization efforts aided margins. Continued strength in the Aerie brand, driven by strong demand across all categories bodes well. However, continued SG&A expenses due to higher store payroll, store openings and rising advertising costs remain worrisome. Also, elevated freight costs are concerning.”

AEO has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.21.

AEO opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $848,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.55 per share, with a total value of $103,545.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,593,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $546,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,630 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 23.4% in the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 8,383,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $314,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,642 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 22.1% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,463,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $140,965,000 after purchasing an additional 988,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $17,405,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

