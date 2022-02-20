Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) PT Lowered to $121.00 at Morgan Stanley

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $121.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ATO. Barclays raised Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

NYSE ATO opened at $106.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $109.22. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.39 and its 200 day moving average is $97.71.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATO. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Atmos Energy by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

