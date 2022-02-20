HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) by 7.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in onsemi were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in onsemi by 987.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in onsemi by 133.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in onsemi in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in onsemi in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in onsemi in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $60.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.71. The stock has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 1.75. onsemi has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that onsemi will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

ON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on onsemi from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on onsemi from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on onsemi from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on onsemi from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on onsemi from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $263,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $196,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,799 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

