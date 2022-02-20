SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,133 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 111.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 107.1% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 932.0% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $112.58 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $104.57 and a 52 week high of $136.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.58.

