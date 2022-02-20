HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 242,065 San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 242,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered San Juan Basin Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of SJT stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.0857 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.44%.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

