SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHB. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter valued at about $594,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,164,000. Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 600,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,099,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $70.29 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $59.44 and a 1 year high of $86.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.84.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

