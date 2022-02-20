Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties. Alexander’s activities are conducted through its manager, Vornado Realty Trust. “

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Alexander’s from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of Alexander’s stock opened at $258.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $260.01 and its 200-day moving average is $265.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 14.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. Alexander’s has a 12-month low of $246.15 and a 12-month high of $308.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is 69.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 28.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 262,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,417,000 after buying an additional 58,442 shares in the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the third quarter valued at $7,688,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 331,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,898,000 after buying an additional 13,747 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,822,000 after buying an additional 12,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the second quarter valued at $2,737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

