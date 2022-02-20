Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on KC. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $18.00 in a report on Sunday, January 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kingsoft Cloud from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KC opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.11. Kingsoft Cloud has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $70.64. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.32.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $374.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 145.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,081,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,545,000 after buying an additional 1,826,545 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,969,000 after purchasing an additional 13,394 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 132.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 177,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 101,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 251,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 31,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.