Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Barrington Research

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) had its price target lifted by Barrington Research from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Kelly Services’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kelly Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.75.

NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. Kelly Services has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The company has a market cap of $855.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.97.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.36. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kelly Services will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.12%.

In other news, SVP James H. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $87,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence B. Larkin sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $31,801.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,824 shares of company stock valued at $171,291 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KELYA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kelly Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Kelly Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kelly Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

