Raymond James Reiterates “$200.00” Price Target for FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV)

Raymond James set a $200.00 price target on FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstService from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $190.40.

NASDAQ FSV opened at $138.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.93. FirstService has a 1-year low of $136.34 and a 1-year high of $202.78.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.2025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 23.86%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in FirstService by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in FirstService by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in FirstService during the third quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in FirstService by 200.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

