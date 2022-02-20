Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,857,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,946 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hyliion were worth $15,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Hyliion by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 209,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Hyliion by 14.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Hyliion by 28.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Hyliion by 17.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Hyliion by 16.0% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 32,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 27.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hyliion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, Director Edward E. Olkkola acquired 6,100 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $39,955.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert M. Knight, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 21,621 shares of company stock valued at $136,031 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HYLN stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $686.32 million, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.03. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $19.48.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

