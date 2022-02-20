Geode Capital Management LLC Has $16.47 Million Stock Holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 577,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,064 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics were worth $16,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 104,711.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 9,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 22,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $385,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $72,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 547,626 shares of company stock worth $6,108,514. Insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ YMAB opened at $7.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.74. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $44.48. The firm has a market cap of $339.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.11.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.