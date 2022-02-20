Insider Buying: ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Director Purchases 104,650 Shares of Stock

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Director Shari Redstone bought 104,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.61 per share, with a total value of $2,994,036.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $29.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.57 and a 200-day moving average of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.17). ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in ViacomCBS by 1.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its position in ViacomCBS by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC increased its position in ViacomCBS by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 31,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in ViacomCBS by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ViacomCBS by 2.4% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VIAC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.08.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

