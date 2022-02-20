Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.45.
GCTAF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €22.00 ($25.00) to €18.50 ($21.02) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.20 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €20.00 ($22.73) to €21.50 ($24.43) in a research report on Friday, February 4th.
OTCMKTS GCTAF opened at $19.01 on Friday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $17.81 and a fifty-two week high of $40.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.63 and a 200-day moving average of $24.66.
About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.
