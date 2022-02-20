Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) CEO Sells $795,717.30 in Stock

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $795,717.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Wingstop stock opened at $150.30 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.49 and a 52 week high of $187.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.26.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 68.69%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WING shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,078 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 97,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.