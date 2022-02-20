Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) CEO Sells $795,717.30 in Stock

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $795,717.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Wingstop stock opened at $150.30 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.49 and a 52 week high of $187.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.26.
Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WING shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.29.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,078 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 97,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares in the last quarter.
Wingstop Company Profile
Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wingstop (WING)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.