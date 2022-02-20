Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 805,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $15,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MYE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Myers Industries by 7.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,932,000 after buying an additional 236,933 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Myers Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,666,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 90,636.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,541,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,911 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,171,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,769,000 after acquiring an additional 45,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Myers Industries by 1,072.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 480,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 439,062 shares during the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Myers Industries stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.44. Myers Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.39 and a twelve month high of $23.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

