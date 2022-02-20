Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,186,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 83,120 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $16,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,538,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $164,963,000 after buying an additional 3,169,069 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,582,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,123,000 after buying an additional 728,845 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,709,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,390,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,605,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,026,000 after buying an additional 909,600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,633,000 after buying an additional 287,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Shares of NYSE TEN opened at $10.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Tenneco Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The company has a market cap of $863.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.46.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

