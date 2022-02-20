Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 317,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $16,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 117,275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KRYS opened at $60.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.60. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.86 and a 12-month high of $102.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 0.99.

KRYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Krystal Biotech from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Krystal Biotech from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

