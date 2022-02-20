Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes $239,000 Position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CorVel in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in CorVel by 87.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CorVel by 169.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in CorVel during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in CorVel during the third quarter valued at $234,000. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL opened at $162.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.61. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $100.60 and a 1-year high of $213.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 0.93.

In other news, Director R Judd Jessup sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.08, for a total value of $196,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.59, for a total value of $331,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $5,367,550 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

