Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Raised to $208.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $204.00 to $208.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.33 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ADI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $200.60.

ADI stock opened at $160.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $142.25 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The firm has a market cap of $84.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 86.79%.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,236 shares of company stock worth $2,518,322 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Analog Devices by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Analog Devices by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 67,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,597,000 after purchasing an additional 12,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

