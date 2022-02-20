Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.82.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BPMC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $486,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,729 shares of company stock worth $657,700 over the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,262,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,896,000 after buying an additional 212,840 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 58.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,199,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,893,000 after buying an additional 1,182,979 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,198,000 after buying an additional 30,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,731,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,458,000 after buying an additional 43,086 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,644,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,106,000 after buying an additional 126,350 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $66.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.77. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $66.18 and a 12-month high of $117.86. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($4.73). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 28.96% and a negative net margin of 357.66%. The company had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

