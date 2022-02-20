UBS Group Increases Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $160.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $170.62.

AMAT stock opened at $133.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.70 and its 200-day moving average is $141.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $118.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $105.50 and a twelve month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.38% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $4,052,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Applied Materials by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,687 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $24,163,000 after acquiring an additional 19,814 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 73.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 78,644 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after buying an additional 33,312 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 22.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 38.7% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 45,242 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after buying an additional 12,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

