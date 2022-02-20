AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.63.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMC shares. Wedbush cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment stock opened at $17.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.67. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $72.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.44.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CEO Adam M. Aron sold 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total transaction of $9,646,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $459,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 900,378 shares of company stock valued at $23,223,973. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 59.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 31.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.