StockNews.com Lowers Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AGYS. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agilysys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of AGYS opened at $39.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.63. The company has a market capitalization of $965.33 million, a P/E ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 1.41. Agilysys has a 1-year low of $33.63 and a 1-year high of $64.09.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.11 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 12.98% and a positive return on equity of 24.74%. Agilysys’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $526,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $73,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Agilysys in the third quarter valued at $14,525,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 43.3% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 315,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,922,000 after acquiring an additional 95,168 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 118.6% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,995,000 after acquiring an additional 93,196 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 6.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,416,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,162,000 after acquiring an additional 81,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Agilysys in the third quarter valued at $4,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

