Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,701 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

GPMT opened at $11.58 on Friday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $15.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.92%.

GPMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Granite Point Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.