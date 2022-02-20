Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys New Position in Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 207,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,646,000.

Separately, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,245,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TYRA opened at $11.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.83. Tyra Biosciences Inc has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $31.36.

In related news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,640,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

TYRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyra Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Tyra Biosciences Profile

Tyra Biosciences Inc is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc is based in CARLSBAD, Calif.

