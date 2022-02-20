Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 405,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 81,736 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNSL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,003,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,770,000 after buying an additional 112,704 shares in the last quarter. Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. now owns 3,812,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,515,000 after buying an additional 732,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,282,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,853,000 after buying an additional 386,360 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,466,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,894,000 after buying an additional 52,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,391,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,235,000 after buying an additional 24,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

CNSL stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $9.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average is $8.24. The firm has a market cap of $712.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

