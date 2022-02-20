Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 95,677 Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 473,904 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 95,677 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 66.7% in the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Enerplus in the second quarter valued at $12,942,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 30.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,759,520 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,083,000 after buying an additional 409,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,622 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,936,000 after buying an additional 293,232 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 12.0% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 2,391,923 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,135,000 after buying an additional 257,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ERF opened at $11.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average of $9.08. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 2.79. Enerplus Co. has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $12.65.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

