Citigroup Inc. Has $135,000 Stock Position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BTZ. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 331,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 48,206 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,215,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,944,000 after acquiring an additional 245,969 shares during the period. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 756,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after acquiring an additional 59,955 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock opened at $12.81 on Friday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%.

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.