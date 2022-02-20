Citigroup Inc. Has $140,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,619 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 71.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter.
NYSEARCA PPA opened at $71.49 on Friday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $66.56 and a 1 year high of $77.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.60.
PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.
